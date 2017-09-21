Spring opening for community facility

Auchinairn’s brand new Community Centre and Early Learning & Childcare Centre is on track to open next spring.

Since work began in May around a third of the building has been completed.

The steel frame has been erected on part of the cleared site of the former Auchinairn Primary School and the building’s roof is now on.

Local people passing the site on Beech Road can now watch as the building, representing an investment of £4.95m, takes shape.

A special viewing deck has been built for children from the nearby nursery to watch the construction from a safe distance.

Council Leader, Gordan Low, was on site to see the progress for himself and to meet with children from Auchinairn Nursery who will move into it next year.

He said: “I was pleased to see how the building is coming on as its much needed facilities will give local people easy access to a number of valuable services and activities.

“The centre - part of the council’s commitment to the Auchinairn Place Initiative – will be a new focal point for community life. It is an investment which aims to reduce inequality and give the people and groups of Auchinairn a facility from which to operate and grow.

“It will house a range of facilities and services for local people including early learning & childcare, a community hall, cafe, meeting rooms, play area and much more.

“The council has worked with local people during the design process and we are listening to what they tell us they want the new facility to be.”

The Auchinairn facility is being delivered via the Scape National Major Works framework. Construction is being carried out by Robertson Construction Central Ltd on a design by architects, Holmes Miller.

Mark Robinson, Scape Group Chief Executive, added, “This is a fantastic project. The new building will create state-of-the-art facilities which will serve as a real hub for the residents of Bishopbriggs and Auchinairn in particular.”

Head of Centre at Auchinairn Nursery, Janet Brady, says everyone at the nursery is excited to see the new centre open next year.

She added: “Every day we look over and see it taking shape and we know we are another wee bit closer to moving into our fabulous new home. The children love watching the workers and the machinery on site while staff and parents can’t wait to get a look inside once it’s finished.”