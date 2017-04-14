Spring into action and help to clean up your local streets

The Clean Sweep branch of Milngavie in Bloom is looking for volunteers to join its annual Big Spring Clean.

The event, which is part of the Keep Scotland Beautiful campaign, takes place on Friday, April 21, from 6.30-8pm, and those wanting to take part should meet in the Tesco carpark in front of Gavin’s Mill.

Stout shoes and gloves should be worn and children must be accompanied by an adult. Litter picks and tabards will be provided.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Because of the popularity of take-away outlets, litter has increased rapidly over the past few years.

“Many people seem to think that it is quite acceptable to throw away their packaging and coffee cups out of their cars instead of taking them home.

It is so unsightly, spoiling Scotland’s wonderful scenery and encouraging vermin.

Some other countries such as Austria don’t have this problem, so I am sure that something can be done.

“After all,the government has been able to stop smoking in public places,and ban free plastic bags with good results.

“We are aware that councils no longer have the finance to keep the streets clean in the way that they used to, however it is really the public who should be more aware of their surroundings and play their part.”