Specsavers backed London marathon runner

Specsavers in Milngavie backed a Bearsden runner who ran the London marathon on Sunday, April 23 for charity.

Martin Kerr (55), one of their customers, did the run to raise money for Action for Children – a charity which helps disadvantaged children and families across the UK by providing advice and practical support.

The Douglas Street store also supported Martin in his fundraising when he took on the Dublin Marathon in aid of Prostate Cancer UK last October.

When store director Caroline Kinsey and the team heard that Martin would be taking on the London challenge this year, they decided to donate £100 to the cause.

Martin completed the race in 4 hours 20 mins and has now received more than £1,300, with donations still ongoing.

Martin said: “Running the London Marathon was a truly amazing experience and I feel very privileged to have taken part.

“Knowing I was helping Action for Children, and the tremendous support of everyone in the crowd, helped me get across the finishing line.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Caroline and the team at Specsavers – the donation is very much appreciated.”

Caroline Kinsey said: “We’re very proud to support Martin in his charity races and we’re pleased to see him doing so well.

“Our regular eye health check-ups help make sure his eyes are in tip top condition for running.”

To support Martin visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Martin-Kerr3