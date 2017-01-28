Special day for St Flannan’s

The staff and pupils of Kirkintilloch’s St Flannan’s primary school recently joined the parishioners of namesake St Flannan’s church to celebrate the school Feast-Day Mass.

During the celebration of Mass, the boys and girls of Primary 6 were enrolled in the Francis Award and made their commitment to complete their award and to do everything to the best of their ability.

It was also an opportunity to say thanks to Mrs Pat Luccerini, who will be retiring at the end of the month after 28 years of service to the school community.

She was presented with a number of gifts and a bouquet of flowers by some of the boys and girls.