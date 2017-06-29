Special concert to celebrate church’s former organist

Internationally renowned as an organist, composer and choir director Malcolm Archer, is set to performe at St David’s Memorial Park Church, in Kirkintilloch.

The current director of chapel music at Winchester College will conduct a performance of his own setting of the Requiem text, and perform an organ recital after the interval.

The church choir will be joined by soprano Maggie Milton and local bariton Craig Haggart, with Tom Ferguson playing the organ.

The concert, at 7.30pm on Sunday, July 9, is in memory of former organisr James F Dickson.

Tickets are £10 from www.WeGotTickets.com or on the door.