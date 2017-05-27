Somebody local just lost one million pounds

An unlucky local should-have-been lucky lotto winner has this week unwittingly said goodbye to a million pound fortune.

The ticket-holder bought their Lotto ticket in North Lanarkshire and the deadline to claim their prize was midnight on Monday.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of the National Lottery, said the Millionaire Raffle prize from the Lotto draw on November 23 has remained unclaimed more than 180 days after the draw took place.

Every week Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Wednesday and one on Saturday. For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

As the deadline has now passed the money, plus the interest it earned, has now gone to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Projects in North Lanarkshire to benefit have included the Basic Food Bank (Lanarkshire).

National Lottery funding of £55,960 has allowed this group to continue its existing Foodbank service and provide support to an increasing number of people experiencing hardship.

It provides access to emergency food parcels and hygiene packs.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

“To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation.

“This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”