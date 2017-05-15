Some animal magic helps Danny’s artistic ambitions

An architectural designer has kick-started his dream of becoming an artist thanks to a global crowdfunding campaign.

Danny Campbell, of Kirkintilloch-based Hoko Design, has morphed his hobby into a second career after donations from across the globe flew in to support his ‘World Animal Map’ project.

The 26-year-old more than doubled his target thanks to pledges from the Maldives, Singapore, Australia and now he’s starring in his first Glasgow exhibition, entitled ‘World Animal Map’.

The centrepiece of the exhibition in Skypark’s donated gallery space is a large canvas map showing an array of earth’s wildlife.

Danny was inspired to create the pieces after working in Twycross Zoo as an enclosure designer, the home of the ‘PG Tips’ chimpanzees.

He said: “I’ve always had an interest in nature, architecture and art but my time at Twycross gave me the opportunity to really explore these interests every single day.

“My job was to construct and design new habitats. However, I was drawn to the art gallery at the Zoo. I visited it every day. It gave me so many ideas for creating art inspired by animals.

“The project took an enormous amount of research to accurately place the different species and create the silhouettes to make the outlines.”

Danny’s most recent work, which also features in the exhibition, is closer to home and highlights Scotland’s native species such as ‘Glasgow Fox’ and ‘ Glencoe Stag’ within a merged landscape typical of their habitat.

Danny added: “I wanted to showcase how intertwined a natural landscape is to the species that live there and the fragility of that relationship.

“There’s something for everyone I hope that people of all ages will enjoy seeing my work. This only started as a hobby, but after the success on Kickstarter, I hope it can become something more. I love creating new work and I have been blown away by the interest so far.”

‘The World Animal Map’ exhibition is free and open to the public and will take place throughout May in Skypark 1. Prints are available to buy at www.hokodesign.com. For more information go to info@hokodesign.com, phone 07775 444 391, or visit www.skypark-glasgow.com.