Socks stunt that tells an important story

A committee of over 20 pupil Douglas Academy volunteers gave up their time to plan a Lots of Socks event to mark World Down’s Syndrome Day.

Those taking part wear lots of socks in many different colours and patterns so that when people ask why, it gives an opportunity to inform others about Down’s Syndrome.

The volunteers creatied advertising posters and flyers and prepared a presentation and video clip to present to each year group assembly.

Meanwhile the art club and some first year classes made sock bunting and a large poster that was hung in the school Social Space to mark the event.

Ahead of the day itself a group of pupils spoke at Assembly each day, raising awareness of Down’s Syndrome and inviting everyone to get involved.

Julie Ionta from Down’s Syndrome Scotland also visited, and spent time with committee members to ensure they were confident with plans for the event.

A competition for the most creative sock wearer was organised for pupils and staff, and pupils were very inventive wearing socks pinned to hats, covering their ears as well as layering fluorescent socks on their feet.

The worthy winners were Grace Beattie, S1 and Mr Pasternak, PT Computing Science, who were presented with prizes of a 3D printed trophy, a Down’s Syndrome Scotland badge and other goodies by head teacher Barry Smedley.