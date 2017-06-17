SNP MP says ‘thanks’ to voters

Stuart McDonald, newly re-elected MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, has thanked voters for putting their trust in him again.

The SNP man has pledged to work as hard as possible to represent local communities as well as each and every constituent.

He was re-elected with a majority of over 4,000 and says he hopes to repay the trust voters have placed in him by fighting local issues in Parliament and working within communities.

Mr McDonald said: “I will continue to raise local issues in Parliament by; fighting against plans to close Cumbernauld tax office; opposing the disastrous roll out of Universal Credit and campaigning against pension inequality.

“In the constituency, I look forward to working within our local communities and I hope to build on the successes of previous events such as employment fayres and advice surgeries as well as carrying out new initiatives.

“It has been a privilege to represent my home constituency as MP over the last two years and I am genuinely honoured to have been entrusted with that task once again.”