SNP facing very Scottish coup?

It looks increasingly likely that Tory and Lib Dem councillors are poised to oust East Dunbartonshire Council’s SNP minority administration.

The Lib Dems are refusing to rule out a coalition with the Conservatives at some point after the General Election.

In a statement issued this week, Lib Dem group leader Vaughan Moody, who represents the Bearsden South ward, said: “The Liberal Democrat group was approached by the Conservative and SNP groups to discuss the way forward”.

He added the group had decided not to enter any formal agreement with any other party “at this time”.

The Herald reported last week that the Tories and Lib Dems voted together to block the appointments of Provost and Depute Provost, as well as heading other key committee roles.

East Dunbartonshire’s ex-Provost, Una Walker (Lab), accused the two parties on social media of “playing games until after the General Election”.

She posted: “Then they will join up for a Tory/Lib coalition.

“Do you think for one minute Jo Swinson would have allowed this before the General Election?

“The SNP administration won’t last long.”

Gordan Low, SNP group leader and council leader, said: “We take the running of local government seriously and accepted the position of minority administration in good faith. It’s our intention to make that work constructively.

“The other groups on the council need to make up their minds how constructive they want to be. Maybe in due course we’ll find out.”