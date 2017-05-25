SLIDESHOW: Rookie Rockstars help pupils perform a concert

Youngsters at Milngavie Primary School had loads of fun learning how to put on a concert recently with help from Rookie Rockstars School of Music, which is based in Kirkintilloch.

Their primary schools programme gives children the opportunity to work with professional musicians and singers to learn original songs, record a CD and perform in a concert.

Rookie Rockstars helped Milngavie Primary School pupils to perform a concert

The programme is designed to embrace the four capacities of Curriculum for Excellence by encouraging pupils to become successful learners, confident individuals, responsible citizens and effective contributors.

Rookie Rockstars website says: “This is achieved through active learning and collaborative working with the whole school.

“Lively and original rock songs, written especially for the programme, inspire pupils to have fun while learning valuable lessons.

“Pupils participate in a unique learning experience which tackles anti-bullying, and aims to promote confidence, self-esteem, and positive friendships.”