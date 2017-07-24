SLIDESHOW: Everyone in Good Spirits at Gin Festival

Milngavie’s first ever Gin Festival - held at Finsbay bar and restaurant at the weekend - has been hailed as a huge success by the organisers.

Billy Milligan from Bearsden, one of the two directors of Finsbay, said: “Wow! What an amazing weekend we had at our first Gin festival in the Finsbay lane.

Milngavie's first Gin Festival at Finsbay.

“It was fantastic - thanks to everyone for coming down.

“We were impressed that lots of people braved the bad weather on Saturday.

“The weather was better on Sunday and people were able to sit outside and and on the grass to enjoy a drink.

“Watch this space for more events coming soon!”

They also have a quiz night every Wednesday and live music Thursday, Friday and Saturday.