Six-weeks of road closure misery for commuters at Bishopbriggs and Lenzie

There is more roadwork misery ahead for motorists with a main arterial road linking Bishopbriggs with Lenzie to close for more than a month.

Resurfacing works are being carried out on the B812 Auchinairn Road between its junctions with Standburn Road and Colston Road, Auchinairn.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, that part of road will be closed - in sections - from Sunday July 2 to Sunday, August 13 during the school summer holidays.

The alternative routes for vehicles are by way of Colston Road, the A803 Springburn Road and Kirkintilloch Road, South Crosshill Road, Wester Cleddens Road, Wester Lumloch Road and the B12 Auchinairn Road. The routes will be signposted.

Access to closed sections of the road will be maintained for emergency services, vehicles involved in the works and those requiring access to properties.

Temporary traffic lights will also be used to control traffic on Auchinairn Road throughout the duration of the works.

Letters will be sent to affected residents and businesses and notification signs put in place.