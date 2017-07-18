Showers and a steam room at this year’s MugStock

For the first time ever there will be showers and a steam room on site at MugStock Festival of Merriment and Music.

The organisers of the event, which is on at Mugdock Country Park from Friday, July 28 to Monday, July 31, say they listened to people’s requests last year for showers and decided to give everyone what they wanted.

Their facebook page said: “This year we also have a steam room on site, we listened, we got what you wanted, we hope your 3rd (1st or 2nd) MugStock has even more great things for you to talk about.

“Grab your advance ticket now for HALF PRICE, only a fiver, aye, a fiver for access to the showers ALL weekend! (£10 on site and under 18’s £5 always).”

Visit http://mugstock.org/tickets/optional-extras/

There will also be loads of things for the kids to do at this year’s festival.

The Jolly Lovely Garden will be packed with activities for kids of all ages, including:

a Park-wide Treasure Hunt, Crafts tent, Two Left Feat Acrobatic Show and Workshops, storytelling, Cordao de Ouro-Glasgow Capoeira, Glasgow Juggling Club, Sirens of Spin Hula Hoop performances and workshops, Stellar Musical Theatre Company, Dance HQ’s Mini Muddy Disco, Headset Disco, Toby Beaven and his Amazing Dancing Skeletons, Circus Voices (Juggling and Singing workshops and shows), Dreamtime Yoga, Kids Open Mic a Fire Show

and much, much more!

Do you have your tickets yet? Visit: mugstock.org/tickets/