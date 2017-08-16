Set sail for fun and frolics at festival

All the fun of the Kirkintilloch Canal Festival began on Monday with a splashing range of family activities on offer.

The festival runs until Sunday, August 20, reaching a crescendo with Saturday night’s sensational concert and fireworks display and Sunday’s fun-packed gala.

A host of local performers, shops, hostelries and groups are involved again this year.

Boat trips and Story Week runs from Monday-Friday.

A range of boat trips have been organised for people of all ages. There are a few tickets remaining for the Bubbles & Breakfast and whisky-tasting events.

Highlights on Get Active Saturday, August 19 include an evening concert, fantastic fireworks (9.30pm), street food (hotdogs, pizza and more), Water Rollerz, Zoolab, roller disco at Lairdsland Primary, canoeing, archery, climbing wall, stone-carving sessions, canal boat trips, bubbleologist and fire eater, night-time cycle ride around the area and more.

There will also be stalls, Edd’s Heads caricaturist, silk painting, ‘grab a grand’ and mini-golf at the College Campus.

Then, to top it all, there’s Gala Sunday. Highlights include classic cars, market stalls, meet the pirates, Jump ‘n’ Jive, art activities, Bubbleologist, stilt walkers, roller disco, funfair, walk on water, puppet show, Kennedy Cupcakes, model plane flying, Dunbartonshire Concert Band, Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir, Coppers on the Canal and more.

Kirkintilloch Baptist Church will be offering family fun including an obstacle course, Zorb ball and Nerf adventures, while there will be lots on at the College Campus.

Meanwhile, ladies and gents will getting ‘In the Mood’ with 1940s/50s-style tea dances in Club Bliss on Wednesday August 16 (7pm-9pm) and Saturday August 19 (1pm-3pm).

The festival is organised annually by East Dunbartonshire Council in conjunction with a range of partners.

Councillor Gillian Renwick, depute council leader, said: “Excitement is building as Kirkintilloch Canal Festival gets underway for 2017.

“I hope as many people as possible take the chance to enjoy the wealth of family fun and entertainment on offer - throughout the week and during Get Active Saturday and Gala Sunday”.

There will be smoke-free areas in association with East Dunbartonshire Tobacco Alliance - including Kirkintilloch Police yard, Sainsbury’s grassed area, Strathkelvin Place, Peel Park and Lairdsland Primary grounds.