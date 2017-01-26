Second court appearance for brother charged with murder

A man charged with murdering his brother in a house fire on New Year’s Day in Milngavie has made a second appearance in court.

Cameron Logan (23), a psychology student, was killed in the deliberate blaze at his parent’s home in Achray Place in the early hours of January 1.

His girlfriend Rebecca Williams (24) was rescued from the house by Cameron’s father David and a neighbour.

Cameron’s parents, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation.

Blair Logan (26) first appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on January 16 charged with murder, assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder.

Mr Logan made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

He made a second appearance at the same court today and he was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody, having made no plea or declaration.

Rebecca, a broadcast journalist with Heart radio, has since been discharged from hospital.