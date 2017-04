The police are appealing for help to find the relatives of Garry Thornton (43) who died at his home in Marwick Street, Dennistoun, Glasgow, yesterday (Tuesday, April 4).

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed that Mr Thornton may have a son and a sister living in the Carntyne area of Glasgow.

Anyone who knows Mr Thornton’s relatives is asked to contact the administration department at London Road Police Station on 101.