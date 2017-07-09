Search for Kirky’s diamond citizens

Swinton Group in Kirkintilloch is calling for nominations of people to be named a Swinton Diamond - and win £1,000 for their chosen charity.

The programme is part of the insurance broker’s 60th anniversary celebrations, and recognises those who . dedicate their spare time to others – whether they foster children, run charity marathons or perhaps lead a local Brownies group.

Loren Elliot, customer service manager at Swinton’s Kirkintilloch branch at Townhead, said: “Community spirit is incredibly important to us at Swinton, so this is our chance to give something back to those who go the extra mile for others here in Kirkintilloch.

“Do you or a friend help in the community or donate time/money to helping others? If you work in a food bank, or you lead a Neighbourhood Watch group, we want to hear from you.

“With this award we can celebrate the unsung heroes in our local area who give back to their local communities – and help more people in turn with the £1,000 donation to our winner’s charity of choice.”

Those who wish to nominate someone for the Swinton Diamonds award should visit https://www.swinton.co.uk/swinton-diamonds/ to complete the entry form by Monday, July 17.