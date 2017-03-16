Scottish Baker of the Year Awards judging day is nearly here

Public voting for this year’s Scottish Baker of the Year Competition has closed, the votes have been counted and the best bakers in the land have been asked to send in samples of their customers favourites for consideration by a panel of independent experts on March 22.

The judges will select the ‘crème de la crème’ from the entries submitted from Shetland to Stranraer to draw up a shortlist that really does represent the best bakery bites in Scotland.

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards is fronted by singing sensation Michelle McManus who had a little help from her pal Grado to launch the competition back in February as they took on STV’s David Farrell and Jennifer Reoch in a bake-off to beat all bake-off’s!

The Scottish Baker of the Year Awards are the brainchild of Scottish Bakers, the Trade Association for bakers in Scotland, who decided to search for the best baker in the land in 2012.

Now in its sixth year, the competition celebrates our love of a tasty treat from our local baker and aims to crown just one hard working bakery Scottish Baker of the Year.

“With thousands upon thousands of pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits sold in Scotland every day, our bakers work hard to keep us all going” says Scottish Bakers’ Alan Clarke.

“This competition is based on real votes from real customers and every vote really has counted in drawing up the list of products invited through to the professional judging stage – your local baker could take the title!”

2016 winner, Stephen McAllister of The Kandy Bar said of their win: “We were extremely pleased to be recognised as Scotland’s best baker. We have an ethos that we must make everything ourselves from scratch and this, along with our consistently high product quality, was recognised by the judges. Since winning, our business has gone from strength to strength and we have been able to share our success with all of our customers by continuing to provide the best baked goods day in and day out.”

Scottish Bakers was established in 1891 and since then have represented and promoted the interests of the bakery trade in Scotland. They aim to be an integral part of each member’s business by providing support for Bakers of all sizes. They provide a valuable source of help, advice, information, assistance and skills development for bakers throughout Scotland. Most importantly, Scottish Bakers belongs to its members and exist for their benefit. They are proud of their motto “for the good of all.”