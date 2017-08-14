Scotland’s Baby Box available nationwide

All babies in Scotland due from tomorrow (August 15) will be gifted a Box full of essential items aimed at tackling inequality and promoting health.

The boxes are a strong signal of the Scottish Government’s determination that every child, regardless of their circumstances should get the best start in life.

Each Baby Box contains a large number of items which are not only practical but designed to help tackle inequality and improve health. The Box itself also doubles up as a safe sleep space, awarded British Safety standard accreditation as a crib for domestic use.

Mark McDonald Minister for Childcare and Early Years said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to give every baby born in Scotland the best possible start in life and the Baby Box is just one of the range of measures we are using to help babies and parents thrive in the crucial early months.

“The Box includes a large number of items which are not only practical but designed to help tackle inequality and improve health. It can also be used as a safe sleep space and has been awarded British Safety standard accreditation as a crib for use at home.

“We will continue to listen to feedback as the Baby Box reaches more families and work with parents and healthcare professionals to keep the contents under review.

“The national roll-out is the result of months of hard work and engagement with healthcare professionals, stakeholders and parents and I would like to thank everyone involved in helping us reach this momentous occasion.

“The Baby Box has certainly captured the public’s imagination and we are extremely proud to introduce it to Scotland.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said: “All the evidence shows that the early years are crucial for children’s development. What happens then can be linked to outcomes much later in life. So we know that measures undertaken in the 0-3 years age range have the opportunity to make the biggest impact.

“That is why we have been working hard to enhance the existing infrastructure available to support families in these crucial early years from before birth all the way up to school age and beyond.

“Over and above the practical benefits the items within the Baby Box provide, the box itself also offers healthcare professionals a unique opportunity to introduce expectant parents to a wide range of health promotion information.”

All babies due on or after 15 August will be eligible for a Baby Box.