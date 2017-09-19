Science Festival is coming to Mugdock Park

Families are invited to enjoy a day of FREE science fun when the Middle of Scotland Science Festival returns to Mugdock Country Park on Sunday, October 8.

There will be science activities for all ages around the park from 11am to 4pm.

This is your chance to get up close with Really Small Science, and Make it Molecular; Reach for the stars with rocket building, sun spotting and the Cosmic Way Roadshow.

You could also check your fitness with Rheumatosphere and BodyVision or test yourself with 21st Century BioChallenges or explore the great outdoors with pond-dipping, weather forecasting, and bird ringing.

Or why not take a look at the science behind our food and diets with healthy eating activities and for UK Fungus day, a fungus walk with the park rangers and discover how yeast is important in food and drink with JawBrew and the Little Sourdough Bakery.

There will also be science films throughout the day in the theatre and lots of opportunities to meet scientists, local organisations and businesses offering activities in the visitor centre and around the park.

Dr Jane Magill, one of the festival organisers, said: “We are delighted to bring MoSSFest to Mugdock Country Park again after such a successful festival last year.

“We’re hoping for another brilliant sunny day to make the most of the wide range of activities on offer but there will be plenty of tents so we can have a great day come rain or shine.”