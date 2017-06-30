Savage toll of dog attacks on mail workers

More than 300 postmen and women have been attacked by dogs in the Glasgow postcode area alone over the last five years.

Now Royal Mail is launching a Dog Awareness Week (July 3 to 8) in a bid to highlight the danger and pain suffered by scores of mail workers in the course of a typical year.

Around 41 postmen and women were attacked across the G postcode area by dogs from April 2016 to April 2017, which is a reduction of seven per cent on the previous year but still high.

Over the last five years there have been around 14,500 dog attacks on postmen and woman across the UK, with 313 in the G postcode area.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “On average there are still as many as seven attacks take place each day, some leading to a permanent and disabling injury.

“Most dogs are not inherently dangerous, however even the most placid animal can be prone to attack if it feels its territory is being threatened.

“Royal Mail’s first priority as an employer is to ensure the welfare and safety of our people, who provide a valuable service to our customers across the length and breadth of the UK and in every community.”

Research also shows that the number of attacks rises during the school holidays, when parents and children are at home.

Over the past year nearly three quarters of dog attacks on postal workers have happened at the front door or in the front garden.

Rob Jenson, Royal Mail operations director said: “There have been around 41 attacks on our postmen and woman in the G area in the last year and over 2,470 across the UK.

“Some of these attacks have led to extremely serious and life changing injuries and this is unacceptable.

“While the number of dog attacks on postmen and women has fallen in the last year, the numbers are still far too high.

“Our postmen and women need to be able to deliver the service they provide to communities across the UK, without the risk of injury.

“This is why this campaign is so important. We need to keep raising awareness of this serious issue and ask all dog owners to keep their pets under control and be a responsible dog owner.”