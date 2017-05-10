Samuel is a high flier at Eagle Couriers

A young man has accelerated his career by overcoming tough circumstances – and has paid special thanks to his work family.

Sixteen-year-old Samuel Milne from Milngavie started his journey with Eagle Couriers in 2015 when he did work experience at the courier firm where his late dad, Brian, was a despatch manager.

Now, following his father’s sudden and tragic death in 2015, Samuel has been taken under the wing at Eagle, which has its headquarters in Bathgate, and is enjoying his place within the team, working in operations.

After struggling in his final years at school, the youngster has thrived learning on the job, with the management also supporting Samuel through his important English Higher at college.

Samuel said: “Eagle really is a big family – everyone here has been incredibly supportive and I feel like I belong here.

“It is safe to say I did not enjoy the type of learning at school – when I am learning new skills on the job I know exactly what it is for.

“Now I’m just looking forward to developing my career and making the most of the backing that I’m being given at Eagle - even if they did think I was mad to drop out of school at first.”

Brian was a much-loved team member, known for his turn of phrase, and now a number of his famous quotes adorn the walls of Eagle’s Bathgate HQ, commemorating the positive and lasting impact he had on the whole team.

Samuel added: “Eagle played a big part in my dad’s life and are a big part in mine so far, so it’s lovely to see how fondly everyone here remembers him.”

Samuel started full time at Eagle Couriers’ new purpose built Bathgate headquarters in June 2016 and has since tackled roles across the company graduating from input clerk on work experience to working in operations, logistics and even started training in accounts.

Having gained a handful of National 5s before leaving school, Samuel is now working towards his Higher English at college.

Co-director at Eagle, Fiona Deas said: “We are all delighted to have Samuel on board at Eagle, even if we might have recommended that he join us a little further down the line!

“He’s incredibly bright, hardworking and, very importantly, he gets on with absolutely everyone.

“We look forward to supporting him as he takes on board new skills and continues his education to benefit him in the long term. He has certainly been an asset to Eagle and his dad would be very proud.”

Eagle Couriers has a 3,500-strong client base including the BBC and the NHS, public sector organisations and sole traders.

As business-to-business experts, Eagle Couriers help other firms operate more efficiently and profitably by safely delivering on time everything from documents, medical samples and engine parts to sports footage, scripts and TV props.