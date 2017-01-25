Running into the New Year

A record number of people took to the streets to blow away the New Year cobwebs at the Lenzie Jog.

More than 540 runners and walkers of all ages took part in the event on January 2 - organised by Kirkintilloch Olympians and Lenzie Community Council.

Allwyn Crawford (centre) with her Tennis Aces' at the Lenzie Jog

In the 2.2k event, local girl Valencia Wright triumphed in 6m43s, followed by Russell Barnett and Rory Elliott.

Max Hale won the 4.5k run in 15m 55s followed by Theo Carter and Mark Welsford.

In the 9k, Robert Simpson was victorious in 28m 3s, followed by Nick Hardy and Alan Ramsey.

Organisers thanked the volunteers and stewards for making the event a success.