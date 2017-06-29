Royston action group’s last fun day is best ever

Hundreds turned out to enjoy Royston Youth Action’s last ever Community Fun Day recently at the Rainbow Hall in Roystonhill.

Spire View Housing Association have been given over £1 million pounds from the Big Lottery to build a new Royston Community Centre on the current site with work starting in the autumn.

Royston Youth Action fun day

Andrew Muir, Youth Action Chair said: “The Community Fun Day was the best ever due almost entirely, to the Scottish Government People and Communities Funding which is given to my organization to tackle poverty and raise aspirations in the Royston area. It was a fantastic day for everyone in the Royston Community.”

Tributes were paid to the late Rev Houston, Archie Grant and Betty White who had all given outstanding service for decades at the Rainbow Hall. The Rev Houston’s daughter Mrs Ruth Gillet attended the event and said she was delighted to see so many people enjoying themselves.