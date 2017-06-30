Row over alleged religious discrimination at council’s Hilton Depot

A leading trade union is calling for the immediate suspension of a supervisor at East Dunbartonshire Council after allegations of religious discrimination.

GMB Scotland Senior Organiser Tony Dowling has also hit out at the lack of action to its concerns by council bosses as “outrageous”.

The row between the GMB and East Dunbartonshire Council blew up recently after a number of employees at the council’s Hilton Depot at Bishopbriggs found themselves facing disciplinary action.

The union claims this was after they complained about their treatment by the supervisor.

GMB Scotland Senior Officer Tony Dowling told the Herald: “It is simply not safe for our members who are of the Catholic faith to be supervised by this man.”

He added: “While we find the comments of this employee abhorrent, we find the attitude of the council in dealing with this matter outrageous”.

Mr Dowling said despite writing to Chief Executive Gerry Cornes and Depute Chief Executive Ann Davey, the council was effectively burying its head in the sand.

He added: “We reasonably have asked the council to suspend any and all disciplinary action against our members until this matter can be resolved but this reasonable request has been refused.

“The council also assert that this matter is under investigation but our contacts within the council advise this is simply untrue. The hierarchy at the council is hoping this will blow over.

“That assumption is entirely misconceived. We will always act in our members’ best interests.”

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive - Education, People & Business, said: “We do not comment on individual members of staff.”