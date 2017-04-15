Road issues to figure in Burnbrae annual general meeting

Major local planning and traffic issues will be among the main issues to be debated at a key local residents’ meeting on Monday next week (April 24),

Gil Paterson MSP (pictured) will be among the speakers at the 74th annual general meeting of the Burnbrae Residents Association on Monday next week.

He will be joined at the meeting - in The Burnbrae in Milngavie Road at 7.30pm - by Duncan Cumming (current and prospective Independent EDC Councillor,

Bearsden North), Andy Brand (Police Scotland) and a representative from Bearsden North Community Council.

Association vice president Victor Budas said: “We anticipate questions concerning key local matters such as the A81 Road Improvement Plan (especially as it relates to alterations arising from Phase 1 of the Bears Way Segregated Cycle Route).”

The road surface in Mosshead Road, the “imminent annual seagull menace”, together with updates on the alterations to both the Bearsden Hub and Kilmardinny House will also figure.

Mr Budas added: “The problems and inconveniences associated with the current major roadworks on the A81 around the Allander Sports Centre junction linked to the Cala housing developments in progress at Kilmardinny/Westpark will certainly be high on the agenda.

“Details of and implications for the imminent Robertson housing development will also be keenly sought.”

He added: “Our committee would like to encourage as many residents as possible to attend this important meeting to ensure that a wide cross-section of opinions are aired.

“Last year’s on-line petition regarding safety issues on the A81, organised by one of our Burnbrae residents, clearly demonstrates the strongly felt concerns of residents, both in the Burnbrae area and further afield. “

This AGM is also an ideal opportunity to meet ‘the movers and shakers’ face to face, especially at the informal wine and nibbles social which will as usual follow the AGM.

“Once again, owing to the resignations of several current committee members, our Association urgently requires some new committee members to ensure continuity of our Association and to allow us to continue to campaign effectively and pro-actively on local issues on behalf of our member residents.

“We are disappointed that several streets in our area currently have no representation on our committee.

“We are especially keen to welcome along some of our younger residents.”