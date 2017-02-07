Road at Lenzie closed overnight for a month

A road in Lenzie is closed overnight until March 5 because of work on a railway bridge.

Network Rail has agreed with East Dunbartonshire Council overnight closures on Crosshill Road in Lenzie so engineers can raise the height of the parapets (side walls) of the bridge over the railway.

The junction on Crosshill Road at the B812 to the junction of Boghead Road on the B819 is shut from 8pm until 6am to enable Network Rail to carry out work to make the structure compliant with new European safety standards.

The bridge parapet walls need to be 1.8m tall to ensure the public is a safe distance from the 25k volt electric cables which will be installed under the structure as part of the ongoing Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme.

According to Network Rail, due to the type of work, and where it has to be undertaken, this project can only be done at night when trains are not running to reduce the risk to engineers and minimise the impact on road users.

More than 60 structures across the route have been replaced and the parapet heights at more than 100 bridges have been raised during the delivery of the EGIP.

A Scottish Government-funded investment, the EGIP programme of electrification across the central belt aims to reduce journey times and increase capacity on more comfortable, efficient, reliable and greener trains.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “To date, EGIP has successfully delivered the £80m electrification of the Cumbernauld line, the £25m redevelopment of Edinburgh’s Haymarket station and completion of the new, £41m Edinburgh Gateway train-tram interchange.

“Access to residential properties close to the bridge will be maintained throughout the works.”