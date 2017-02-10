Ride on down to the Rodeo

There will be fun for all the family at the University of Glasgow Vet School’s 57th

annual charity rodeo on Saturday, April 22 in Bearsden.

The family friendly event, organised by vet students to raise money for animal related organisations and charities, takes place at Garscube Estate from 11am to 5pm.

This year’s chosen charities are: Trusty Paws, SAIN (Students for Animals In Need), Cats Protection, PDSA, Hessilhead Wildlife Centre and Support Dogs.

They will have 33 other animal charities attending. Premiering this year they will have an equine stunt team coming to perform.

There will also be a chance to meet live reindeer for the first time as well as duck herding demonstrations, falconry displays, sled dog demonstrations, Homeless Hounds Parade, horse orienteering, the opportunity to take a photo with owls and much more.

For those who might be looking for a slightly different type of show, there will be talks from a canine dentistry group and rabbit care experts.

The Main Marquee tent will have numerous vendors, food, crafts and other small business. There will be a kids’ colouring competition, which will be on display in the tea tent. There will also be a raffle with prizes, including a PS4 and adventure park tickets.

Please take your dogs along and have-a-go at agility, dog show, flyball and doggie dash recall competition. And, of course, for all of the kids there will be bouncy castles, laser tag, pony rides, face painting, and much more!

Visit http://glasgowvetrodeo.weebly.com/, also Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.