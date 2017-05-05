Rhondda Geekie ousted from East Dunbartonshire Council

Former council leader Rhondda Geekie has failed to be re-elected in the Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South ward.

Rod Ackland (Lib Dems), Gillian Renwick (SNP) and Sandra Thornton (Conservative) were elected to represent Ward 6.

Independent candidate Sandy Taylor also failed to win enough votes to become a councillor.

The full list of candidates was: Rod Ackland (Lib Dem), Rhondda Geekie (Labour), Gillian Renwick (SNP), Martin Robertson (SNP), Carolynn Scrimgeour (Green), Alisdair Sinclair (Independent), Sandy Taylor (Independent), and Sandra Thornton (Conservative).

The count at Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome continues.