Visitors were welcomed at the Schoenstatt Retreat and Pilgrimage Centre, in Campsie Glen, recently for am afternoon of prayer and contemplation in the gardens, meeting room and chapel.

Reverend Liz Farrow, from St Andrew’s Scottish Episcopal Church, in Milngavie, led the afternoon sessions at the event.

For more information about Schoenstatt retreats visit the website at www.schoenstatt.co.uk.