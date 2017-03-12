Residents urged to ‘switch it off’

Switch off your lights and switch on to greener lifestyles as part of the 2017 Earth Hour.

That’s the invitation to local residents and businesses from the council ahead of WWF’s Earth Hour on Saturday, March 25 - which runs from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

The stunt is billed as an annual global celebration - celebrating its 10th anniversary this year - where people switch off their lights for 60 minutes to show they care about the future of our planet.

As part of the local efforts, the floodlights will be switched off at William Patrick Library in Kirkintilloch from 8.30pm-9.30pm.

The council is encouraging employees and members of the public to get involved, and is stressing a commitment to policies and projects covering local sustainability, biodiversity, recycling, Fair Trade, air quality and more.

Councillor Alan Moir, Convener of Development and Regeneration, said, “I am pleased that we are once again supporting Earth Hour and hope as many residents and businesses as possible can join in.

“Earth Hour is not about how much energy is saved during the hour.

It’s a chance to put the spotlight on the issues facing the planet and to inspire people across the world to live more sustainably.

“The ethos ‘think global, act local’ is an important principle when it comes to sustainability.

“The council will join forces with millions across the world to show concern for climate change and a commitment to addressing it as part of Earth Hour.”