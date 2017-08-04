Residents oppose housing plans

Cala Homes has submitted a planning application to build 20 houses on former greenbelt land in Bearsden - near Birnam Crescent.

Some residents have already voiced their concern about the plans because they say it will put too much pressure on local services.

A field is the site for the development, after it was identified as suitable for housing in the local development plan (LDP).

It was one of 14 sites added by the Scottish Government Reporters to the LDP.

Cala Homes has promised to build 25 per cent affordable housing (five homes out of the 20) with associated roads, open space and landscaping.

However residents are concerned about a loss of further greenspace in the area.

They are also worried about the preservation of the ancient Roman Antonine Wall which runs through the field and there is a tree preservation order in place as well as biodiversity and drainage issues.

Steven Cavanagh, who lives in Birnham Crescent, said: “It’s very sad to see the continual erosion of green spaces in Bearsden and Milngavie.

“East Dunbartonshire Council previously deemed this land as unsuitable for building.

“I’ve spoken to lots of local people who don’t want these houses to be built.

“We are all concerned that it would put too much additional pressure on local schools, GP practices and other facilities.

“People are also saying this will increase traffic in the area when many of the roads are already very busy and quite dangerous.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive, said: “We have so far received nine representations in relation to this application.

“The proposed development is currently being assessed in advance of the application being considered at a forthcoming meeting of the Planning Board.

“We would encourage those who have comments or objections to act as quickly as possible to ensure their views are taken into account.

“This can be done via http://planning.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/online-applications/, by e-mail to planning@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or by post to Planning Applications, East Dunbartonshire Council, Southbank House, Strathkelvin Place, Kirkintilloch, G66 1XQ.

“If anyone has queries, call us on 0300 123 4510.”