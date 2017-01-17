Resident’s warning - don’t leave your car unattended with engine running

A Bearsden resident is warning people to make sure they never leave their car unattended with the engine running - even for a few seconds.

Her car was stolen from the driveway of her home on Westbourne Drive on Saturday, January 8 when it was accidentally left unattended for a few seconds with the engine running.

She was horrified when an opportunist theft jumped in the car and drove it away.

And she is now appealing to people to look out for it - a Honda CRV 2010, dark golden brown with registration is SD10 XPP, in the hope that it can be returned safely.

Inspector Euan Henderson from Kirkintilloch Police Office said: “East Dunbartonshire Police continue to deliver effective policing across the area, placing an emphasis on partnership working paticularly at a local level through community safety partnerships.

“These partnerships provide wide ranging support to Police Scotland which includes additional provision of a number of mobile CCTV cameras which are deployed through intelligence led policing to supplement existing public space CCTV.

“Police Scotland communicate public safety messages with regards to personal, home and vehicle security throughout the year through partners, social media and letters.

“To prevent opportunist crimes members of the public are advised to be vigilant at all times and ensure that due consideration is given to personal and property safety. This includes not leaving vehicles idling on driveways and roadways, particularly during cold mornings.”

If any members of the public see or hear of any suspicious activity they are advised to contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to remain anonymous.