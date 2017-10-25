Reservoirs need to be cared for

A community project has been formed to bring new life back to Milngavie’s reservoirs - which members say need “some tender loving care”.

The A-listed Mugdock and Craigmaddie Reservoirs are part of the Glasgow Corporation waterworks that brings water down to Glasgow from Loch Katrine, and were admired internationally as an engineering marvel when opened in 1860.

The success of the scheme enabled the Glasgow Corporation to justify expenditure on other forms of public provision, including street lighting, refuse removal and public parks, mitigating the worst effects of the industrial revolution.

But campaigners claim that the reservoirs and surrounding parkland have become neglected in recent years, with no single public body taking overall responsibility for their preservation.

Now the Friends of Milngavie Reservoir has established a Community Liaison Group (CLG) with Scottish Water to ensure a maintenance and repair programme is undertaken to preserve the future of the reservoirs as a vital leisure facility.

They have drawn up a ‘wish list’ of work including clearing and thinning of vegetation, pruning of overhanging trees, drainage installation, repair of footpaths, replacement of damaged bins and the demolition of redundant buildings.

They also want other other important buildings, such as the Commissioner’s Cottage and the buildings at Barrachan, to be conserved.

The Friends want to hear from anyone who has an interest in the reservoirs - from joggers and cyclists to those who just enjoy the tranquility.

Eddy Yacoubian, chair of the group, said: “There is a growing concern that, over recent years, the wider reservoirs’ estate has become neglected with flooded and muddy paths, broken railings, derelict buildings and dying woodland.

“Scottish Water have responsibility for the efficient running of the facility, but are limited in what they can do with budget constraints in maintaining the landscape including paths, long-established woodland, the remaining buildings and fencing.

“Thousands of people enjoy the area and we want to gather support from them, so please get in touch if you’d like to be involved or simply to be kept informed about what’s being done.”

To get involved, email admin@fomr.uk or visit the website at www.fomr.uk.