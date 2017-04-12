Reporter’s event raises £225 for Target Ovarian Cancer

A ‘pop-up’ art exhibition in the foyer of The Lillie Art Gallery and raffle, organised by M&B Herald reporter Laura Sturrock in memory of her gran, has raised £152 for Target Ovarian Cancer.

Combined with Laura’s justgiving page the total raised so far is £225.39.

Laura’s grandmother Isobel died of ovarian cancer aged just 32 years old when her son Derek was only three.

The exhibition in the Milngavie gallery, which ended on Saturday April 8, included work by Laura’s daughter Jade Sturrock (22), a graduate of Glasgow School of Art, along with three of her friends, also graduates of Glasgow School of Art - Hannah Lyth, Catriona Thomson and Rowan Flint.

The artists kindly agreed to donate 20 per cent from the sale of their work to Target Ovarian Cancer in memory of Jade’s great grandmother Isobel.

A raffle with some great prizes donated by many local businesses also contributed towards the total amount raised.

Their exhibition called ‘Women’s Work: Being Seen’ explored themes of womanhood in art, politics and culture and it was a prequel to a larger display of their art in the main gallery in October this year.

Jade said: “I think it’s tragic that Isobel died so young and didn’t see her son grow up.

“I’m really pleased that we have raised this money, thanks to everyone who donated.

“Hopefully it will help researchers to find better treatments and ways to prevent ovarian cancer.

“The charity also supports women with the illness so it’s a very worthwhile cause.”

Derek said: “This was a fantastic effort on everyone’s part and I’m really pleased that so much money has been raised.

“I’d like to say a big thankyou to everyone who was involved or donated.”

Laura said: “This was a lovely way to remember my grandmother.

“It’s nice to turn something that was so sad for our family into something positive.

“I really hope that the money we’ve raised helps other women with ovarian cancer.

“I’d like to thank all the local businesses for their kind donations for the raffle.

“I’m also going to leave my justgiving page open a bit longer for any last minute donations.”

Please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TargetOvarianCancer-LauraSturrock if you’d like to donate.