Reminder to check your repeat prescription in time for Easter

NHS 24 is calling on the public to remember to check their repeat prescription in time for the Easter.

This year, Easter falls between Friday, April 14, and Monday, April 17, and while some GP surgeries may be open, some will be closed.

The reminder comes as part of the national Be Healthwise campaign to encourage people to look after their own healthcare during the holidays.

NHS 24’s Head of Pharmacy, John McAnaw said: “It’s important people remember to look after themselves over Easter and make sure they don’t run out of medicines.

“Having the right medicines to treat minor ailments is part of this, and people should make sure they have some self care remedies to help treat common spring illnesses already in the home.

“Things like paracetamol, ibuprofen and indigestion remedies are great additions to the medicine cabinet over the springtime.

“This will mean people have some medicines to hand when they need to use them. By being prepared to look after yourself and your family if coughs, colds and hay fever strike, people can do their bit to help take the pressure off the health service during what is one of the busiest times of year.

“Easter can always throw up a surprise, especially in terms of weather so don’t leave it to the last minute to order and pick up your repeat prescription if you need it.

“Check what you have, and order only what you need and collect it in plenty of time.”

To find your nearest pharmacy visit www.nhsinform.scot where you can also find further advice and information on how to stay healthy over Easter.