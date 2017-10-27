Remembrance Sunday in East Dunbartonshire

East Dunbartonshire will mark Remembrance Sunday on November 12 with local events organised by churches and community councils.

Services will be held in Auchinairn, Baldernock, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Milngavie, Milton of Campsie, Torrance, Twechar and Woodilee.

A service organised by East Dunbartonshire Council will also be held at the War Memorial, Bearsden Cross - commencing at approximately 10.40am - and will be led by the Rev. Roddy Hamilton of Bearsden’s New Kilpatrick Church.

It will be attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire Pat Steel, armed forces personnel, council representatives, police, Community Councils, churches, the Boys Brigade and other local groups.

Members of the public are being encouraged to go along and support the service.

Provost Alan Brown said, “It will be a huge personal honour for me to represent the council at the service in Auchinairn and to lay a wreath in remembrance of those members of our armed forces who paid the ultimate price.

“Services will be held across the authority giving us an opportunity to come together as a community to pay tribute to those men and women who lost their lives in the service of their country, and together we will fall silent to remember them.”

Traffic diversions will be in place in Bearsden, with Drymen Road closed between Ledcameroch Road and Colquhoun Drive between 10am and noon, with no waiting restrictions in place in surrounding streets.