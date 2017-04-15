Remembering the Cadder mining disaster

International Workers’ Memorial Day will be recognised locally this month with a ceremony at the memorial cairn outside Bishopbriggs Library.

The council has built up a tradition of marking the day by laying a wreath at the memorial cairn erected in 2013 to mark the Cadder Pit Disaster of 1913, when 22 miners died.

Representatives from East Dunbartonshire Council will join community planning partners, trades unions and members of the public on Friday, April 28, to remember those who have lost their lives at work.

Chief executive Gerry Cornes, who will lay the wreath on behalf of the council this year, said: “It is right that we come together on this important day and pay our respects to those who have lost their lives at work.

“Health and safety is an important aspect of every workplace and key to preventing such workplace tragedies.

“Like thousands of others across the world we will lay a wreath and observe a moment of silence at the cairn. The short commemorative ceremony starts at 1pm and anyone who would like to join us is welcome to come along.”

Council flags at the Marina HQ will be lowered to half-mast for the day.

The ceremony at the cairn takes place at 1pm on 28 April.