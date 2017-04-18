Recycle responsibly for a chance to win £500

Community groups, schools and good causes across East Dunbartonshire are being given the chance to each win £500 worth of vouchers to purchase new electrical products as part of an initiative to promote responsible recycling.

The Powering Communities campaign has been put forward by not-for-profit Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) producer recycling scheme (REPIC) in partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council.

The total prize pot of £5,000 is open to any local community group, school, or good cause.

For your chance to win the cash simply visit www.responsible-recycling.co.uk and fill in the online form.