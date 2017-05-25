Recovery Life Cafe marks anniversary

The Recovery Life Cafe, in Kirkintilloch, celebrated its 4th birthday in style recently.

There were balloons, party poppers, birthday stickers and a birthday cake to mark the anniversary of the charity that offers support to people with addiction issues and their families.

The children enjoyed pass the parcel and musical statues, with all the youngsters leaving with a balloon and birthday bag.

A spokesperson said: The volunteers excelled themselves with theior hard work in getting everything prepared for the event.

“A big thank you to the team leaders, stewards and volunteers for giving up their Saturday to ensure that the evening went well”

The cafe is holding a ‘Summer Party’ on Saturday, June 3, from 5pm at Kirkintilloch Baptist Church.

All are welcome