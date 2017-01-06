Record turnout for Lenzie Jog 2017

Lenzie Community Council was delighted that ideal weather conditions generated a record number of 542 finishers in the 2017 Lenzie Jog on Monday, January 2.

The Lenzie Jog is the first event in the annual running calendar for the Kirkintilloch Olympians, who organise the event in conjunction with Lenzie Community Council.

The winner of the 9k distance was Robert Simpson in a time of 28 minutes and 3 seconds, in second place was Nick Hardy (28 minutes, 42 seconds) who was followed very closely by Alan Ramsey (28 minutes, 47 seconds).

148 runners completed the 4.5k distance. First past the post in this event was Max Hale in a time of 15 minutes 55 seconds, Theo Carter was second (16 minutes 14 seconds) and Mark Welsford a close third (16 minutes 18 seconds).

The biggest field was in the 2.2k event, which is very popular with families of all ages (and even dogs!) The winner of this event was Valencia Wright in a fantastic time of 6 minutes 43 seconds, just one second faster than Russell Barnett, with Rory Elliott in third place in a time of 6 minutes 59 seconds.

A spokesperson said: “Lenzie Community Council would like to thank the Olympians for all their help, particularly Robert Rogerson who gave up so much of his time to compile the race results, as well as all marshals, the first aiders and those who worked hard to provide refreshments.”