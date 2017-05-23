Raiders strike Kirkintilloch bank

Kirkintilloch’s Cowgate was blocked off yesterday evening following a suspected raid at a bank.

It’s thought that the Santander branch was targeted at around 7pm when a G4S security van arrived to collect cash.

Several police cars rushed to the scene along with ambulances - while a police helicopter hovered over the town centre.

East Dunbartonshire Council tweeted: “Now – due to an on-going police incident Cowgate, Kirkintilloch is closed from the William Patrick Library to Catherine Street. Please avoid the area. Further updates will be posted here.”

The road was reopened two hours later.