Putting history on the right track for primary children

Children from Clober Primary School recently enjoyed a visit to Milngavie Heritage Centre Group’s latest exhibition.

Called ‘Railway to Milngavie’, and held as part of Doors Open Day, it covered all aspects of the branch line from Westerton to Milngavie via Bearsden and Hillfoot from its opening in 1863 right down to the present time.

They were welcomed by Depute Provost Gary Pews and our photographer was there to catch all the fun.

Visit www.milngavieheritage.org for more events.