Pupils put their best foot forward at dance festival

Hundreds of local primary school children gathered at Milngavie Town Hall on October 6 for the annual Scottish Country Dance Festival.
The event is organised by members of the New Kilpatrick Country Dance Club with the support of the Glasgow Branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society.
Volunteers visit schools weeks in advance of the festival helping to teach primary 7’s the programme of dances such as The Dashing White Sergeant and Virginia Reel.
