Pupils have the recipe for success

Pupils from Douglas Academy had the recipe for success when they took part in the annual Culinary Excellence evening at Massimo Restaurant in Bearsden on May 2.

Fourth and fifth year students, who are currently studying Hospitality, served a wonderful three course meal along with the Skills for Learning, Life and Work group to teachers and special guests.

Over the past few months, the pupils have worked tirelessly with their teachers Mrs McDaid, Mrs McIlfatrick and Mrs Clark to master the techniques needed to make this tasty banquet for 116 invited guests.

They served smoked salmon parcels filled with baby prawns in a Marie Rose sauce, followed by wild mushroom risotto and vanilla and chocolate panna cotta for desert.

Headteachers from local schools, parents, council officials, staff from Douglas Academy and local councillors thoroughly enjoyed the lovely meal prepared for them.

Guests on the night were extremely impressed by the whole event and one made the following comment, “What a fantastic evening! The Culinary Excellence pupils’ did a superb job of preparing and serving a wonderful meal for us. The food was of an excellent standard, delicious and beautifully presented. The school should be very proud of their effort and commitment.”

A big thank you goes to Massimo Lilli who closed the restaurant yet again in order for the pupils to showcase their skills.