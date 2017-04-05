Pupils’ hat tricks for charity

Put on your Easter bonnet – youngsters at Lenzie Meadow Primary School joined in the fun of the Herald’s Mad Hatter’s charity competition.

More than 80 children in the nursery and P1 paraded their colourful creations at school on Friday – and collected the grand sum of £122.55.

31-03-2017 Picture Roberto Cavieres. LENZIE Meadow Primary School, P1s taking part in Mad Hatter's Easter Bonnet parade. Part of Herald's charity competition

The money will go to Glasgow-based charity Cure Crohn’s Colitis who the Herald has teamed up with to hold this cracking contest.

Herald reporter Liz Gallacher collected the big cheque from headteacher Gerry Bremner.

She said: “This is a charity close to my heart as Crohn’s disease has affected members of my family. Cure Crohn’s Colitis do amazing work funding vital research to help find a cure and give 100 per cent of donations towards this.”

And it’s not too late to enter our Mad Hatter’s Easter competition. The closing date is Wednesday, April 12.

There are prizes galore for adults and children.

Design/decorate your very own Easter bonnet and email the photo to Liz Gallacher at liz.gallacher@jpress.co.uk.

All the best photos will be used online and in the paper.

First prize in the adult’s section is afternoon tea for two (with a bottle of bubbly thrown in) at the plush Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden.

The winner of the most creative children’s hat will receive a £20 gift voucher and there will be chocolate Easter egg goodies for the winners and runners-up.

We hope the real winners, though, will be Cure Crohn’s Colitis to help victims of the two devastating inflammatory bowel diseases, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

When you enter, please gift a small amount at www.just giving.com/fundraising/Kirkintilloch-Heraldmad hatter.