Publishing giant has the write stuff this Christmas

A big-hearted publishing firm is helping to make life a little bit happier for children forced to spend Christmas day in hospital.

Harper Collins, at Westerhill Road in Bishopbriggs, is gifting hundreds of books to the ill youngsters, through the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Angela Lawson, Technology Service and Purchasing Manager at Harper Collins, told the Herald: “This year we are working with the Children’s Hospital Charity to make a donation of around 450 books which will be gifted to children who this year will be spending their Christmas day in hospital.

“We will be sending these books directly to the charity to allow them to distribute these to the children at various hospitals throughout the Glasgow area.

“Each child will receive a book which will be specially selected in accordance to their age, from our award-winning Harper Collins children’s range.”

The books will include a mixture of board books, picture books and novels, suitable for a range of ages from birth to the age of 16.

They will include Harper Collins characters such as Paddington and Mog, as well as novels by hugely popular author and comedian David Walliams.

Recipients of the donations in Scotland include the Royal Hospital for Children as well as the children’s wards at the Royal Alexandra, Inverclyde Royal Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital.

Staff at Harper Collins dressed up for the occasion, donning Santa hats and tinsel to choose and pack the books at the warehouse.

Supply chain managing director Gordon Scott said: “It is a very difficult time for families whose children are in hospital over Christmas.

“The aim of the Christmas Book Donation is to ensure that every sick child in these hospitals on Christmas day receives a gift.”

HarperCollins employs around 400 people at their Bishopbriggs headquarters, which houses company offices as well as being the home of the supply chain and distribution business.