Public vigil in Glasgow tonight in memory of Manchester terror attack victims

A public vigil will take place in Glasgow tonight for people wishing to pay their respects to the victims of last night’s atrocity in Manchester.

At least 22 people are dead, including children, and 59 injured after the bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert.

The vigil will take place at George Square at 5.30pm.

Election campaigning in Scotland has been postponed following the horror explosion.

The Union Flag, the St Andrew’s Cross and the Flag of Europe were all lowered to half-mast outside Holyrood today as the SNP suspended the launch of its General Election manifesto in Edinburgh as all parties chose not to continue campaigning as a mark of respect.

The Scottish Government is to host a meeting of the Scottish Resilience Committee today in response to Monday night’s attack.

A planned leaders debate due to be broadcast live on STV tomorrow night has also been cancelled.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those who have been affected by this barbaric attack in Manchester.

“The Scottish Government is working with Police Scotland and the UK Government to ensure that we have a full understanding of the developing situation.

“I will convene a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee this morning to receive an update and to consider any implications for Scotland.”