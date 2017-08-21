Provost hits out at traffic chaos at Bishopbriggs

East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown has hit out at the “gridlock” this morning as a result of road closures in Bishopbriggs.

Cowden Drive and Park Crescent in Bishopbriggs closed this morning for road resurfacing work. They will remain shut daily from 8am-6pm between Kirkintilloch Rd and Park Rd until Friday, August 25.

Provost Brown told the Herald work should have been carried out during the school holidays after he got caught up in traffic chaos this morning at Kirkintilloch Road.

He called the Herald and said: “Traffic is at a standstill”.

He added: “Cowden Drive and Park Crescent Bishopbriggs are closed this week for resurfacing and this is a through route from Kirkintilloch Rd.

“Traffic on this road is all ready very busy due to the late opening of Westerhill Rd.

“The traffic lights on Kirkintiloch Rd are also regularly dropping out of sequence, causing even more delays.

“This resurfacing work should have been scheduled during a school holiday time when there is significantly less traffic on the road.

“I understand that the problem with the traffic lights has been ongoing since the council installed the ‘scoot’ system and this will be getting updated. “Westerhill Rd was due to open in May. As of now we still don’t have a date yet”.

The Herald has contacted East Dunbartonshire Council and is awaiting its response.